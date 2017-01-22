Report: Shots fired in Asheville community - FOX Carolina 21

Report: Shots fired in Asheville community

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in an Asheville community Sunday morning, reports state.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call that a gun was discharged on the 300 block of Onteora Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived on scene they found windows shot out in the vehicle and a home. No one was injured.

Hannah Miller, 22, was arrested on unrelated, outstanding warrants, investigators say. She is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on $10,5000 bond.

The incident is under active investigation.

