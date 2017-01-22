Report: Shots fired in Asheville community

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in an Asheville community Sunday morning, reports state.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call that a gun was discharged on the 300 block of Onteora Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived on scene they found windows shot out in the vehicle and a home. No one was injured.

Hannah Miller, 22, was arrested on unrelated, outstanding warrants, investigators say. She is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on $10,5000 bond.

The incident is under active investigation.

