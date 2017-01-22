Leftover showers and gusty winds for Monday

We’ll see a few leftover showers throughout the day from last night, but no heavy rain is expected as skies stay on the cloudy side with a few breaks of sunshine.

Highs will still be above average in the middle 50s in the mountains to near 60 in the Upstate with a brisk northwest wind taking over this afternoon gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Skies will clear out more tonight which will allow lows to drop to near 40 degrees making for a much chillier commute tomorrow morning. More sunshine though, will bring highs back into the middle 60s in the Upstate and middle to upper 50s in the mountains.

We’ll get even warmer on Wednesday as highs fall just shy of 70 in parts of the Upstate ahead of a cold front set to move through Wednesday night into Thursday which might spark up a shower or two.

Behind said front will be winter-like temperatures with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s with a slight chance of a few high elevation snow flurries near the Tennessee border by Friday and Saturday.

