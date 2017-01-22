Police: Investigation underway after safe stolen from Asheville - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Investigation underway after safe stolen from Asheville bowling alley

Posted: Updated:
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Police Department is investigating after reports of a safe being stolen from a bowling alley in Asheville Sunday morning.

According to police, a safe was stolen from Sky Lanes on Patton Avenue.

No word yet on how much as in the safe or a suspect description.

This case is under investigation.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.