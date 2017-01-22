Police: Investigation underway after safe stolen from Asheville bowling alley

The Asheville Police Department is investigating after reports of a safe being stolen from a bowling alley in Asheville Sunday morning.

According to police, a safe was stolen from Sky Lanes on Patton Avenue.

No word yet on how much as in the safe or a suspect description.

This case is under investigation.

