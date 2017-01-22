Troopers report injuries, road blocked after Anderson Co. crash

Troopers are reporting injuries in a crash that occurred just after 7 p.m. in Anderson County.

The collision reportedly occurred on US Hwy 76 and SC 187 in Pendleton.

Troopers say the road was blocked by the crash.

According to troopers with the SC Highway Patrol, all injuries sustained in the crash were minor.

Reports say that a driver was traveling east on US 76 in a 2014 Fiat along with a female passenger when a driver in a 2016 Toyota pick up truck traveling west on the same street traveled left of the center line, side-swiping the Fiat.

Both the driver and passenger in the Fiat as well as the driver of the 2016 Toyota were transported to Anmed for treatment.

All were seat belted during the collision and no one involved became entrapped or was ejected during the crash.

