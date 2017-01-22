Dispatch: Victim transported to hospital after struck by vehicle in Anderson Co.

A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.More >
Not that long ago, the clunky cable box looked like it was on its way out. The federal government was pressuring cable companies to open up their near-monopoly on boxes to more competition, and industry leader Comcast promised apps that could render some boxes obsolete.More >
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect and said two others are in custody after a burglary at a business on Thursday.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
For a few minutes on August 21, everyone in North America will be united in a solitary, awe-inspiring event: A total eclipse of the sun.More >
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >
A Seneca man has died after a motorcycle crash in Seneca, per the coroner.More >
A Utah man killed his wife aboard an Alaska cruise and told an acquaintance he did it because she would not stop laughing at him, the FBI said in documents released Thursday.More >
Authorities say a Grand Rapids-area infant died after not being fed for two days and left in an apartment with no air conditioning.More >
Greenville Kennel Club hosts dog shows. (7/27/17)More >
The search is ongoing for Thomas Bryson, who deputies believe was kidnapped by Phillip Stroupe during a manhunt.More >
Annual Folkmoot Festival in the Upstate. (7/26/17)More >
The Carolina Panthers moved into Wofford College to start training camp.More >
Firefighters said crews responding to a fire at a duplex on Idlewood Circle in Spartanburg County found a person and a dog dead inside.More >
