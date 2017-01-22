Dispatch: Victim transported to hospital after struck by vehicle in Anderson Co.

Scene of pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in Anderson County. (FOX Carolina/ 1/22/17)

Scene of pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in Anderson County. (FOX Carolina/ 1/22/17)

Scene of pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in Anderson County. (FOX Carolina/ 1/22/17)

Scene of pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in Anderson County. (FOX Carolina/ 1/22/17)

Dispatchers said a person was injured after being hit by a vehicle Sunday night in Anderson County.

The call came in around 6:35 p.m. that a person had been struck at East Main Street and Oak Street in Williamston.

Officials say one person was transported to the hospital following the collision.

There is no word, as of yet, on the seriousness of the victim's injuries or condition.

Stay with FOX Carolina for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.