Vigil held to help those with addiction

Miranda Gilbert lost her fiancé recently to drug addiction. Now shes hoping to prevent the same thing from happening to others through a special prayer vigil.

"To comfort each other,” explained Gilbert, “To lean on each other. To be supportive of each other but to also let people know who are going through addiction know that people are there to support them."

Gilbert hopes the vigil is a gateway for people needing help to get it. It was also used to connect them with local resources such as FAVOR Greenville. Which helps people fight various addictions.

"We have awesome meetings,” explained member, Lisa Mincey, “Very positive energy. We also offer classes for children, spouses and families.

Gilbert says she will continue to host the vigil every year.

"You know I'd eventually like not to have to do this anymore,” said Gilbert, “But as long as I need to do it I'll keep doing it."

For information on help in Greenville click here. Those looking for addiction help in Spartanburg can click here.

