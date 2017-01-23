Upstate dad organizing Ultimate Hike to help cure cancer

An Upstate father is preparing to lead a group of hikers on The Ultimate Hike - a one-day, 28-mile trek on the Foothills Trail – to benefit families with children battling cancer.

"On January 25, 2011, we heard those words that no parent ever wants to hear, 'your child has cancer,’" Jeff Busby stated in a news release. "The weeks to come were a blur."

Busby’s son, Will, was diagnosed with Acute lymphocytic leukemia at just four years old. Will overcame three and half years of chemotherapy and, now 10, still struggled through some of the common long term side effects of treatment, the news release stated.

While researching Will's diagnosis, Busby learned about CureSearch for Children's Cancer. The organization both funds cancer research and provides tools to help families cope with cancer. The money raised by the Ultimate Hikes help pay for these services.

Busby is now encouraging people in the Upstate to join in for the 2017 hike.

"Hiking 28 miles in one day is a challenge but the training program makes it very doable. While hiking makes for a great experience, it's ultimately all about raising funds for research," Busby said.

People interested in the hike should visit www.ultimatehike.org/fh17 and attend an information session to on Monday, Jan. 23 at REI on Woodruff Road in Greenville.

