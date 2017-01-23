Researchers to conduct 2017 census of Upstate homeless population

Representatives from United Housing Connections will be taking to the streets to determine the scope of the homeless population in the Upstate.

The Greenville-based non-profit organization, which works together with other agencies in the area to provide affordable housing, said the Upstate continuum of care will conduct a census of individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness from Jam. 25 to Jan. 31.

The annual census is known as the Point-In-Time (PIT) Count and UHC said it is “an important tool for understanding the present needs of the Upstate homeless population and providing direction for the development of future services.”

In 2016, the PIT report found that 1,817 homeless people were living in the Upstate. That number was down by 144 from the 2015 reports, which showed 1,961 homeless people in the area.

