Empire State Building lights up with Falcons, Patriots colors

The Empire State Building lit up with the team colors of the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday night and Monday morning.

The two NFL teams will meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.

The big game airs on FOX.

The Empire State Building tweeted:

“Congrats to the @AtlantaFalcons & @Patriots, who are off to the Super Bowl! The NFC & AFC Champions' colors are now shining over NYC.”

The Empire State Building also lit up in orange and purple after the Clemson Tigers won the national championship.

