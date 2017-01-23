Journey to play at The Well Sunday evening

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena will host legendary rock band Journey Sunday evening.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 11.

Tickets went on sale back in January.

Journey created a lost of iconic hits such as “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways,” “Only the Young,” “"Open Arms," "Lovin, Touchin', Squeezin’," "Who's Crying Now," and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history, according to a news release.

New lead singer Arnel Pineda will join original band members Neal Schon, Ross Valory, Jonathan Cain, and Steve Smith during the concert.

ASIA, the legendary British band behind hits like "Heat of the Moment" will perform as special guests on Journey's 2017 tour, per a news release.

