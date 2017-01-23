Reward offered for Wellford woman missing since January

The search continues for an Upstate woman who disappeared in January.

The Wellford Police Department said Robbie Arlene Turner, 52, was last seen walking in areas near Hwy 292 and Ridge Road with a pink walking cane. on Jan. 16. She reportedly suffers from a medical condition and doesn't have her medication with her.

Turner is 5 feet tall, 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark coat. She was carrying a pink cane.

On Jan. 31, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was asked to assist in the search for Turner.

On June 1, deputies said a $1,000 reward is being offered by Turner's family for information which leads to them finding her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or call investigator Mark Gaddy at 864-503-4580.

