Police investigating after man said he was assaulted, cut with knife while walking home

Greenville police are investigating after a man said he was attacked and cut with a knife by two people while walking on Guess Street on Saturday.

According to police, the victim said he was walking home from a friend’s house when a male and female attacked him around 10:40 p.m. The victim told police the female suspect the cut his face with a knife.

The suspects accused the victim of assaulting their friends earlier in the day, but he told police he had no idea what his attackers were talking about.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.