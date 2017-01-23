Deputies: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting wife - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting wife

Posted: Updated:
Chester Lee Wilkerson (Courtesy: MCSO) Chester Lee Wilkerson (Courtesy: MCSO)
NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) -

McDowell County deputies said a 66-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after shooting his wife Friday night.

Deputies said they were called to the couple’s home on Jack Corpening Road in Nebo around 9 p.m.  

Deputies found the 70-year-old Darnell Logan Wilkerson at a nearby home suffering from a single gunshot wound to her torso.
Investigators said the victim and suspect, Chester Lee Wilkerson, got into a domestic dispute at their home, and Wilkerson shot his wife with a small-caliber handgun.

The victim was able to get to a neighbor’s home and call 911.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not known.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.