Deputies: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting wife

McDowell County deputies said a 66-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after shooting his wife Friday night.

Deputies said they were called to the couple’s home on Jack Corpening Road in Nebo around 9 p.m.

Deputies found the 70-year-old Darnell Logan Wilkerson at a nearby home suffering from a single gunshot wound to her torso.

Investigators said the victim and suspect, Chester Lee Wilkerson, got into a domestic dispute at their home, and Wilkerson shot his wife with a small-caliber handgun.

The victim was able to get to a neighbor’s home and call 911.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not known.

