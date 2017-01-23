Tunnel Road in Asheville closed due to overturned 18-wheeler

Tunnel Road in Asheville was closed off at the tunnel as crews worked to remove a tractor trailer at overturned from the cliff above, according to the Asheville Fire Department.

The tractor trailer flipped down the embankment on Old Chunns Cove Road around 9 a.m.

Tunnel Road was closed at both sides of the tunnel due to the crash.

Police said the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, including a concussion and arm laceration. A female passenger was reportedly transported for a seat belt contusion.

Police said the driver, identified as 40-year-old Ricky Clayton, was charged with being left of center.

