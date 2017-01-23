Police: Man charged after stealing money from motel cash register

Union police have arrested a man they said stole money from the cash register of the Days Inn on Toshes Creek Circle.

The offense occurred on Friday, Jan. 20. Just before 4 p.m., per police reports.

Police said 24-year-old Christopher Bradburn took the money and then ran off.

Officers found him in the parking lot of a nearby business.

Warrants were signed charging Bradburn with strong arm robbery.

