SC officials order food stamp fraudsters to pay $273K

After numerous food stamp fraud cases were closed in 2016, the South Carolina Department of Social Services is expected to be repaid hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution.

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that last year, 70 people were convicted of food stamp fraud in the state as a result of a partnership between his office and DSS. Following the suspects' prosecutions, a total of $273,583 has been ordered to be paid to DSS.

Wilson said since the inception of the program in 2015, more than $610,000 in restitution has been ordered. The funds are collected from offenders through payments or the probation system.

“At only two years old, this program has shown that food stamp fraud is absolutely a problem in South Carolina,” Wilson said. “There are families and individuals who rely on this program and use it for its intended purpose. The criminals who are abusing this system are not only stealing money from taxpayers, but also from those in need.”

Wilson said 855,000 South Carolina residents receive food stamps and, while most recipients use them as intended, some abuse it and take funding from families in need.

If you have information about a food stamp fraud incident, call 1-800-616-1309 to report it.

