New police dog being trained for Pickens Police Department

Chief Travis Riggs with the Pickens Police Department said the fundraising effort to supply the city with a new police dog was successful and a K-9 officer was in training to join the police department.

Riggs said 15-month-old “Zenia” would join the force after completing training in late February.

“I would like to thank everyone who donated to the K-9 fund,” Riggs stated in an email. “We had a great show of support and appreciate every donation no matter the amount if it was received with a check or placed in a donation box.”

Riggs offered thanks to several businesses in the city and one little boy who made a special donation.

“I would also like to thank JR Bowers, a generous little boy, who came in to City Hall, saw the donation jar and gave his own two cents,” Riggs said.

