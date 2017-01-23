Deputies: Suspect threatens transmission shop worker with knife after caught breaking into cars

Spartanburg County deputies said a man faces several charges after he was caught breaking into cars at a transmission repair shop by an employee.

Per investigative reports, deputies were called to a break-in in progress at Cook’s Transmission on Alice Street around 4:20 p.m.

An employee told deputies he had caught a man breaking into cars and the man had pulled a knife on him before running off.

Surveillance video showed the employee discovering car windows that had been shattered before finding the suspect crawling between vehicles. Per investigative reports, the man then pulled a large knife at the employee’s chest and move toward him. The employee and suspect ended up running away from each other in opposite directions.

Deputies said they found the suspect, Johnny Earl Smith, 51, walking in front of the Waffle House on Asheville Highway. Smith was found with two knives in his possession.

Per reports, Smith told deputies he was looking for scrap metal at Cooks Transmission and denied breaking into cars.

Smith was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime, and two counts of carbreaking.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.