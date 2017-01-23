Deputies texted with victims locked in bathroom during NC kidnapping

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after a kidnapping incident Sunday night.

Deputies said Jess Harvey Cagle, 44, was staying at a residence in the Savannah Community when he became "extremely agitated."

According to the Sheriff's Office, Cagle was armed with a knife and made threats to harm anyone who tried to enter or leave the home. Victims inside the house reportedly locked themselves in a bathroom after an altercation with the suspect and were able to communicate with deputies via text.

An Emergency Tactical Team was able to take Cagle into custody without injury. The victims were also uninjured.

Cagle is charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of communicated threats, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.