Greenville Police searching for suspects in theft of $3,600 in cigarettes

The Greenville Police Department is seeking help from the public with the identification of suspects involved in a larceny that occurred at the Spinx on Augusta Street.

Officers stated when the clerk was about to close the store on Saturday, someone entered, retrieved a beer from the cooler and then broke it. Officers stated the subject then requested a dust pan and mop so he could clean up the mess.

Officers said two other subjects entered the store with garbage bags and took $3,600 worth of cigarettes while the victim was getting wet floor placards to clean. They said the subjects arrived and left in a dark colored four-door sedan.

Officers stated the victim could leave the store during the event and is unharmed.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked by the Greenville Police Department to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME (27463).

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.