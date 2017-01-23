DSS searching for missing NC teen

The Department of Social Services in McDowell County is searching for a missing teen.

Deputies said Dylan Smith, 17, was last seen in the Asheville area and may be with friends in Buncombe or McDowell counties.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 160 pounds with hazel hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact McDowell County DSS at 828-652-3355.

