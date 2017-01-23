Jackson Co. deputies: Woman attempted armed robbery to get non-prescribed pills

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mark’s Pharmacy in regards to an attempted armed robbery on Saturday.

Upon investigation, deputies stated they discovered that Delmica Baerga, 42, entered the pharmacy and threatened an employee, saying that she would use a handgun in order to get prescription pills she did not have a valid prescription for.

Deputies said the employee responded very calmly and called 911 while another employee of the Pharmacy kept Baerga distracted.

Baerga was arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and she was given a $75,000 secure bond, according to deputies.

