Union Co. deputies locate missing 14-year-old - FOX Carolina 21

Union Co. deputies locate missing 14-year-old

Jasmine Sanchez (Source: UCSO) Jasmine Sanchez (Source: UCSO)
UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Union County Sheriff's Office asked for help locating a missing teen on Monday.

Deputies said 14-year-old Jasmine Sanchez was last seen Monday morning.

Around 3 p.m., deputies said Jasmine as found and is safe.

