Asheville animal shelter seeks help for 50 rescued rabbits

The Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is asking for donations and interested adopters to take care of several rabbits that were recently rescued.

According to the shelter, a woman from Asheville rescued some rabbits from a neighborhood county and kept them in her barn, but things completely got out of her hand when 50 new rabbits moved into her barn.

The shelter stated the rescuer wanted to keep the rabbits from being euthanized. However, taking care of all the rabbits was out of her reach and she did not have any other choice but to call the shelter. The shelter then advised her to re-home the rabbits.

The shelter is asking for donations to get the rabbits spayed or neutered and adopted into new homes.

Ways to help:

People who can foster a rabbit or two, click here for information and requirements.

People interested in adopting, email the shelter at adopt@bwar.org.

People who can’t do either but want to help, should consider purchasing some much-needed supplies, so the shelter can move the rabbits out of the barn they are currently living in, into foster homes as quickly as possible.

The shelter also mentioned Debbie Taylor-Hamilton is fostering 6 rabbits already and making room for two more during this crisis. She asked for donations of fresh produce like cilantro and romaine lettuce, which can be dropped off at the Adoption Center at 31 Glendale Ave. in Asheville.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is partnering with a vet who will spay/neuter each bunny at a discount- $53 each. That is $2,650 for the shelter to get all the rabbits fixed as soon as possible. People can donate to a rabbit spay or neuter here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.