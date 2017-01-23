Greenville County Schools to host first job fair of 2017

Greenville County Schools announced it is hosting its first job fair of 2017 on Tuesday night.

They said they are seeking bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and food service workers.The job fair will take place at Wade Hampton High on 100 Pine Knoll Drive from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Full time positions with benefits will be available.

The district said the positions have the following hourly rates:

Bus driver - $13.91 to $17.43

Bus aide - $9.92 to $15.12

Custodian - $10.24 to $12.54

Food services - $10.24 to $12.54

For more information, call INFOLine at 355-3100 or click here to visit their website.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.