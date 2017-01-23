Greenville Zoo to temporarily close for annual maintenance - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Zoo to temporarily close for annual maintenance

Greenville Zoo sign (File) Greenville Zoo sign (File)

The City of Greenville announced that the Greenville Zoo will be closed to the public for annual maintenance from Jan 30 to Feb. 10.

According to the City, the Greenville Zoo staff, other City departments and community volunteers will use this time to clean, paint and make necessary repairs to areas.The zoo will reopen on Feb. 11.

For more information click here to visit the zoo’s website. 

