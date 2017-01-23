Greenville Zoo to temporarily close for annual maintenance

The City of Greenville announced that the Greenville Zoo will be closed to the public for annual maintenance from Jan 30 to Feb. 10.

According to the City, the Greenville Zoo staff, other City departments and community volunteers will use this time to clean, paint and make necessary repairs to areas.The zoo will reopen on Feb. 11.

