Cleanup slow two months after Greenville Co. tornado

Fallen trees and debris remain at Country Air Mobile Home Park in Simpsonville, two months after a tornado swept through the area (FOX Carolina)

Tornadoes that devastated parts of the Southeast over the weekend served as a grim reminder of a terrible twister that struck parts of Greenville County last month, a storm that caused damaged which has yet to be fixed.

Greenville County was denied federal disaster relief earlier this month for the storm that hit Nov. 30 and toppled trees and damaged homes. The cost of the damage did not meet minimum federal requirements.

That, coupled with slow-moving insurance companies, has left several Greenville County residents who live outside the Simpsonville city limits with nowhere to live and debris-filled yards. Some homes remain uninhabitable, even for families who had homeowner's insurance.

Residents said they are having to rely on their own money to expedite the cleanup process.

"I've spent about $2,500," said Trunika Irby, whose trailer was damaged at Country Air Mobile Home Park. "I've been staying at some family members' house in Union. I work in Simpsonville, so pretty much traveling back and forth. [I'm] sleeping on someone's couch, not being able to sleep in my own bed. It's been kind of rough."

Irby said she could not afford to buy anyone in her family Christmas gifts because of the storm.

Country Air Mobile Home Park is still littered with debris and fallen trees. Homeowners there said even though they have fixed their trailers, they do not own the land on which their mobile home sits. Debris clean-up, according to Greenville County officials, falls with the owner of the mobile home park. FOX Carolina spoke with Country Air management, who said bad weather has delayed much of the process of clean-up. Still, residents said they are worried about how long it is taking to get the neighborhood back to normal. One resident said looters broke into her home and stole several items.

