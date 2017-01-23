SC town honors Clemson WR with 'Hunter Renfrow Day'

The Clemson football player who caught a last-second, game-winning touchdown during the College Football Playoff Championship is being honored in his hometown.

Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow clinched Clemson's victory during the title game against Alabama. The Grand Strand native played quarterback for Socastee High School's football team and was also a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and Palmetto Boys State 2013.

Robert F. Childs III, the mayor of Surfside Beach, said many students in Surfside also attend Socastee High and he wants to recognize Renfrow as a leader in the town.

Childs said the athlete will be recognized during a ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 24, which has been named "Hunter Renfrow Day."

Copies of the proclamation will be given to Renfrow's parents and Socastee High.

