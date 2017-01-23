Greenville Co. Deputy honored for helping couple in need

The Greenville County Sherriff’s Office is giving a huge shout out to one of their own after an act of kindness played out in the Upstate.

When Deputy Brandon Surratt noticed a couple in need, he went beyond the call of duty to help them. The deputy noticed a man who was struggling to help his wife, who is wheelchair bound, out of her wheelchair and into the car.

Deputy Surratt was just driving by and passed the couple, who was parked on N Main Street in Greer, when he immediately turned around and offered a hand.

The sheriff’s office posted about the kind act on Facebook saying:

"K-9 Deputy Brandon Surratt was thanked for his kindness and proactiveness in helping a man who was struggling to get his wife out of her wheelchair and into their car. After Deputy Surratt drove past the couple - whose car was parked on N. Main Street in Greer - and noticed that they needed assistance, he immediately turned around and offered his help. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is proud to go above and beyond to serve our community!"

The man who the deputy helped, also shared his experience with the sheriff’s office on a note card:

“Last Friday, while trying to get my handicapped wife into my car after therapy, a representative sheriff individual – stopped and asked to help – How wonderful in this society and this place that God’s representative appear from out of nowere (sic) – I did not get his name, but I do appreciate his kindness.”

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.