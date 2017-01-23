Pleasant weather ahead, big chill late week

Get news, weather on the go

Clear skies and lighter wind will help make for a gorgeous Tuesday afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid-60s for the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains.

Tonight, lows are back in the 40s.

Wednesday will be pleasant with highs in the 60s, but colder air dives in Wednesday night. A few showers will come with the cooler air for the late night hours and early Thursday.

The rest of the week will be much colder, with lows dipping back down to freezing or below for many spots by Thursday night. Highs will be in the 40s from Friday through the weekend.

