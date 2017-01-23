Report: Upstate man charged with attempted murder, busted car window in with ax

An Upstate man is behind bars due to multiple charges, including an attempted murder charge, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were dispatched to a residence on Tammi Lane in regards to reports of a disturbance involving a person with a weapon early Saturday morning. Once on scene, the deputy discovered a victim inside a vehicle with a portion of the driver’s side window partially covering her.

The female victim was removed from the car and further investigation began.

The victim told deputies that she came to Tammi Lane to check on a friend and that upon arrival, a man approached her vehicle with an ax and used it to damage the vehicle while making threats to the victim. The man hit the hood with the ax then proceeded to break out the front windshield and driver's side window while the victim was still in the car wearing her seat belt.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Benjamin Matthew Cheek of Seneca.

Cheek had reportedly texted the victim earlier asking her where her friend was.

After damaging the vehicle, Cheek dropped the weapon and left the scene, reports state. He was later found at an address on Earls Grove Road.

Deputies confirmed that he had four magistrates bench warrants and was transported the detention center around 9:45 a.m. Saturday. Besides Cheek’s warrant for attempted murder, he was also charged with possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and malicious injury to personal property.

His combined surety bond sits at $130,000.

