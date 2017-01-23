Cherokee Co. deputies armed with new nasal spray to reverse overdoses

A YouTube video titled "High on Heroin" shows parents passed out on a couch as their children try to wake them, and investigators say there are also posted pictures of parents passed out in a car with a child in the backseat. Those pictures went viral and sparked a conversation about opioid addiction

Many opioids are forms of heroin, fentanyl and prescription drugs like Oxycontin.

"It's broken down in so many ways," Lt. Derrick Greer said.



Greer is an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. He's now certified to give Naloxone, which is a solution used to try and reverse opioid overdoses which affect the brain and respiratory system.



"We're not here to hurt you, we're here to help you," Greer said.



He and 11 other deputies took a two-hour training session and test on the NARCAN nasal kit- the company that distributes Naloxone.



"Just squeeze it and it's just one dose of it," Greer said.



Reports show opioid abuse in South Carolina is a growing problem. In 2015 Cherokee County had three opioid-related deaths and Greenville County had the most in the state with 74.



"We know that EMS in our county over the pet few years- they've administered NARCAN on numerous occasions," Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said. "So we thought it would be very beneficial to get this on the hands of our officers because sometimes we only have seconds or minutes."



He says deputies have to first secure a scene for EMS when there's an overdose call. And that means deputies often arrive on scene before some paramedics. And so now some officers in patrol and narcotics units will have the NARCAN nasal kits or injection kits.



"We'll always have at least two, a minimum of two officers per shift that will have the kits," he said.

