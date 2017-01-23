Report: Man arrested with stolen plate pretends to be cousin, calls bomb threat while detained

The Anderson Police Department said a suspect is facing additional charges after making threatening phone calls while detained.

According to officers, a traffic stop was conducted Saturday around 9:30 a.m. on Riveroak Drive after a suspect ran a stop sign.

According to the incident report, 23-year-old Shamarcus Adams was driving a Chevrolet Impala with a stolen New York license plate. When Adams was pulled over, police said he didn't have a drivers license and was observed trembling with rapid breathing.

Adams was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods, disregarding a stop sign and driving without a license.

The report states two black cellphones were found in Adams pockets while he was taken into custody. One of the cell phones was placed into Adams property after he was booked into the jail.

Around 10:30 a.m., police said a man claiming to be Adams' cousin called central dispatch and said he was responsible for stealing the car Adams was driving. The caller she he had Adams' mother hostage and would not let her go until he was released.

The man reportedly called again later and threatened to blow up the police department if Adams was not released.

According to the incident report, an Anderson officer realized Adams was still in possession of one of the cell phones and was making the calls. The phone was placed into evidence and Adams was also charged with bomb threat.

