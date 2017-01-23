Labrador retriever newest member of Greenville PD - FOX Carolina 21

Labrador retriever newest member of Greenville PD

K9 Officer Scooter. (Source: Greenville PD) K9 Officer Scooter. (Source: Greenville PD)
The Greenville Police just welcomed the newest member to the team – K9 Officer Scooter.

The K9 addition was made possible by the Willis family. Scott Willis, a former Greenville Police Department Sergeant, along with his wife Katherine, purchased and trained the black Labrador retriever to join the police force.

Sgt. Willis was assigned to the Vice and Narcotics division before his resignation in 2004. K9 Officer Scooter was trained and certified as a single-purpose narcotics detection canine. Astro Kennels also trained Scooter for narcotics detection.

Scooter is named after Sgt. Scott Willis whose nickname given to him by fellow officers during his tenure with the Greenville Police Department.

Scooter was certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association.

