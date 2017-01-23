Trooper: Roadway blocked, several injured after head-on collision in Union Co.

Scene of wreck in Union Co. (Jan 23, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Troopers say they are on scene of a head-on collision in Union County that shut down the roadway Monday evening.

The roadway is blocked on Monarch Highway at Beltine Road.

Troopers say one patient was flown to the hospital, another was taken by ambulance.

The incident was reported around 7:40 p.m.

One car was overturned into the woods and another was heavily smashed on the front end.

We are working to get information on the driver's conditions.

