District announces new head football coach at Byrnes High

An Upstate high school is getting a new head football coach.

Spartanburg District Five Schools voted Monday that Reggie Shaw will be the new head football coach at James F. Byrnes High School. The measure was passed Monday night.

Shaw has 22 years of experience on the playing field as well as two decades-worth of experience in the classroom.

Spartanburg District Five Schools released the following statement on Shaw:

"Coach Shaw is no stranger to the Rebels, as he led the team’s defensive backs and special teams, and served as an assistant strength coach, during the 2006-2007 season. He comes to Byrnes, after serving as head football coach at A.C. Flora High School in the Columbia area since 2013. He led the team to playoff appearances during all four seasons of his tenure, including a Region Championship and trip to the AAA Upper State Semi-Finals in 2014. That same year, Coach Shaw was also awarded the honor of Region 4-AAA Coach of the Year. Prior to A.C. Flora, Shaw led the football program at Ben Lippen School, also in Columbia, for five seasons, earning the special distinction of the “winningest coach in school history.” He began his high school coaching career at Fairfield Central High School in Winnsboro in 1996, beginning as defensive line coach, and then moving on to Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach from 2003-2006. While at Fairfield Central, Coach Shaw was part of coaching two state championship teams. Throughout his impressive career, Coach Shaw has demonstrated incredible leadership not just on the football field, but in the classroom as well. He has a sincere passion for guiding young athletes, shaping their character, and preparing them for life. We are excited to welcome Coach Reggie Shaw back into the Rebel family and the District Five community!"

Players, parents and the community are invited to welcome the new coach at an official news conference on Tuesday at the District Five Fine Arts Center at 4 p.m. An informal meet and greet will follow in the Byrnes High School cafeteria.

