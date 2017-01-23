Upstate man raising money for childhood cancer through hike

In January of 2011 the busby family got a diagnosis that changed them forever. Jeff Busby’s 4 year-old son, Will was diagnosed with leukemia.

“The initial days of that,” explained Busby, “Of course as parents we were inundated with lots of information , terms and medication names and all sorts of things."

The Busby family stumbled upon cure search initially for guidance in Will's battle. Which would go on for several years.

"Researched more into what about what they do,” explained Busby, “Found out about the ultimate hike program."

Busby is just one of dozens of people that hike nearly 30 miles each year to raise money to fund childhood cancer research. Brecka Putnam with CureSearch says parents like Jeff Busby are invaluable for their mission. The group has raised nearly $5 million over a 7 year span through the hike.

"We're really trying to address the biggest barriers towards finding cures,” explained Putnam, “So we can get research from bench to bedside as quickly as possible. Save more kiddos and hopefully have them have less side effects from their cancer and treatments."

One out of eight children diagnosed with cancer lose their battle. Fortunately, because of new research, funded using CureSearch money, Will does not fall into those statistics. Those statistics have kept Busby on the trails for 5 hikes and he's not stopping anytime soon.

"He's two years over post treatment at this point,” explained Busby, “He's doing extremely well. His treatment journey was a rough one at certain points."

Busby will began raising money over the coming months until the Ultimate Hike on April 29th.

