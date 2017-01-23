Police respond to 3 wrecks on I-385 in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Police respond to 3 wrecks on I-385 in Greenville

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police responded to three wrecks in Greenville Monday night.

The collisions occurred on Interstate 385 at Roper Mountain Road, police say.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene said the wrecks did not appear life-threatening.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.