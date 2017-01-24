Man wanted by 3 Upstate law enforcement agencies arrested after Anderson Co. chase

A wanted man was taken into custody following an early morning chase in Anderson County Tuesday, deputies said.

The chase began just before 4 a.m.

Lt. Sheila Cole with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies spotted James Thaddeus Robinson driving a red Ford Fusion on East River Street in Anderson County.

Deputies noticed the license plate on the car was phony and tried to pull the car over, but Robinson would not stop.

A chase ensued and ended half-an-hour later on Trail Road at Wilson Road near Belton when Cole said Robinson struck a curb and flattened a tire.

Robinson was arrested without incident.

The Ford Fusion Robinson was driving had been reported stolen out of Greer.

Robinson was wanted on grand larceny warrants out of Anderson County. Deputies said he also had outstanding warrants out of Greenville County and Greer. In addition to two grand larceny charges, Anderson County deputies said charges are pending for failure to stop and possession of a stolen vehicle.

He appeared in bond court on Tuesday where bond was set at $40,000.

PREVIOUSLY: Anderson Co. deputies seek grand larceny suspect on crime spree

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.