Senate resolution for boy killed in Townville Elementary shooting to be read Tuesday

The South Carolina Senate will honor the six-year-old boy who died after investigators said a teen gunman opened fire at Townville Elementary School in late September 2016.

Jacob Hall was shot in the leg and the bullet severed an artery. Jacob died at the hospital three days later.

On Tuesday, members of the South Carolina Senate will read a resolution expressing their sorrow over Jacob’s death.

Jacob’s family will be in the Senate chamber when the resolution is read and will be presented with a copy, according to Sen. Kevin Bryant.

Below is the full text of the resolution.

A SENATE RESOLUTION TO EXPRESS THE PROFOUND SORROW OF THE MEMBERS OF THE SOUTH CAROLINA SENATE UPON THE UNTIMELY PASSING OF JACOB HALL, AND TO EXTEND THEIR DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO HIS FAMILY AND MANY FRIENDS. Whereas, the members of the South Carolina Senate were anguished to learn of the tragic death of Jacob Hall on Saturday, October 1, 2016 in the Townville Elementary School shooting; and Whereas, Jacob was born May 9, 2010 in Greenville, South Carolina to Rodger Dale and Tina Renae Bridges Hall. He was welcomed into the arms of a large family who loved and embraced him during his six years on earth; and Whereas, a superhero to all who knew him, Jacob taught his family how to love, laugh, and smile even on the days they didn't want to. All those around him knew that he was sent to earth to prove the existence of pure love; and Whereas, Jacob's family believes that Jacob, in heaven, has already forgiven his shooter, given Jacob's eternally compassionate and forgiving spirit; and Whereas, Jacob was a first grade student at Townville Elementary School, where he was active in the Good News Club. He also attended Oakdale Baptist Church; and Whereas, preceding Jacob to heaven are his great-grandparents, Phillip J. Hunnicutt and Nancy B. Hunnicutt; great-great-grandparents, Melvin R. Hunnicutt and Louise B. Hunnicutt; great aunt, Felica Gayle Lee Hunnicutt; and great uncle, Phillip Wayne Hunnicutt; and Whereas, Jacob leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Rodger Dale and Tina Renae Bridges Hall; brothers and sisters, Rodger Dale Hall, Jr., Gerald Clayton Gambrell, T.J. Mullins, Emily Hall, Nicole Sims, Zoey Renae Hall, and Spencer Reid Hall; grandparents, Jerry Clyde Bridges, Steve and Sandra McAdams, and Thomas Rodger and Denise Lee Hall; uncle and aunt, Johnny Lee and Casey Bridges; uncle, Kenny Hall; great aunts, Rebecca Davis, Annette Lee, Janice Capps, Darlene Johnson, Joyce Wright, Joanne Frasier, and Ann Jones; great uncles, Adam Davis, Terry Lee, Dwayne Lee, Harold Lee, and Ed Hall; a number of cousins, including a special cousin, Michael Wayne Hunnicutt; and numerous friends. He will be missed. Now, therefore, Be it resolved by the Senate: That the members of the South Carolina Senate, by this resolution, express their profound sorrow upon the untimely passing of Jacob Hall and extend their deepest sympathy to his family and many friends. Be it further resolved that a copy of this resolution be presented to Rodger Dale and Tina Renae Bridges Hall.

