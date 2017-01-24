Senate resolution for boy killed in Townville Elementary shooting to be read Tuesday

Spartanburg police said a 20-year-old woman was arrested Friday after investigators determined she falsely reported that someone had shot at her car.More >
A familiar face in the Midlands made an appearance on the hit A&E TV show Live PD.More >
Deputies in Spartanburg County said a 20-year-old man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after firing shots into a home and a car.More >
A Florida mother coping with the recent shooting death of her boyfriend died just days after giving birth to their twins.More >
Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan said Saturday that charges had been filed against three people accused of harboring and possibly helping Phillip Stroupe when he was on the run.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
A large law enforcement presence was visible outside a home in Greenville County on Friday.More >
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid unnecessary travel to the South Mills River area on Saturday as search efforts continued for a man who deputies believe was kidnapped by the suspect in a six-day-long manhunt.More >
Landrum Police Department has issued warrants for the arrest of an Upstate man accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.More >
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for a man who they believe was kidnapped by the suspect in a multi-county manhunt.More >
Al Phillips, Director of Missions for the Greenville Baptist Association, said 115 churches would participate in group prayers at schools, law enforcement centers, and communities on July 29, 2017.More >
This crash happened in the media near mile marker 9 and backed up traffic for miles in both directions.More >
Greenville Kennel Club hosts dog shows. (7/27/17)More >
The search is ongoing for Thomas Bryson, who deputies believe was kidnapped by Phillip Stroupe during a manhunt.More >
Annual Folkmoot Festival in the Upstate. (7/26/17)More >
