SCDOT to hold public information meeting on proposed Pickens roundabout

Illustration of the current intersection and proposed roundabout (SCDOT)

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the intersection improvements planned at Farrs Bridge Road and Jameson Road in Pickens.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dacusville Community Center, which is located at

2671 Earls Bridge Road in Easley.

The drop-in format meeting will have displays for people to look at. People will also have a chance to offer written comments.

Representatives from SCDOT will discuss the plan to replace the intersection of Farrs Bridge Road and Jameson Road with a single- lane roundabout.

