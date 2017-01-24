SCDOT to hold public information meeting on proposed Pickens roundabout

Al Phillips, Director of Missions for the Greenville Baptist Association, said 115 churches would participate in group prayers at schools, law enforcement centers, and communities on July 29, 2017.More >
Al Phillips, Director of Missions for the Greenville Baptist Association, said 115 churches would participate in group prayers at schools, law enforcement centers, and communities on July 29, 2017.More >
This crash happened in the media near mile marker 9 and backed up traffic for miles in both directions.More >
This crash happened in the media near mile marker 9 and backed up traffic for miles in both directions.More >
Greenville Kennel Club hosts dog shows. (7/27/17)More >
Greenville Kennel Club hosts dog shows. (7/27/17)More >
The search is ongoing for Thomas Bryson, who deputies believe was kidnapped by Phillip Stroupe during a manhunt.More >
The search is ongoing for Thomas Bryson, who deputies believe was kidnapped by Phillip Stroupe during a manhunt.More >
Annual Folkmoot Festival in the Upstate. (7/26/17)More >
Annual Folkmoot Festival in the Upstate. (7/26/17)More >