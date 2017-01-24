SCDOT to hold public information meeting on proposed Pickens rou - FOX Carolina 21

SCDOT to hold public information meeting on proposed Pickens roundabout

Posted: Updated:
Illustration of the current intersection and proposed roundabout (SCDOT) Illustration of the current intersection and proposed roundabout (SCDOT)
PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the intersection improvements planned at Farrs Bridge Road and Jameson Road in Pickens.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dacusville Community Center, which is located at

2671 Earls Bridge Road in Easley.

The drop-in format meeting will have displays for people to look at. People will also have a chance to offer written comments.

Representatives from SCDOT will discuss the plan to replace the intersection of Farrs Bridge Road and Jameson Road with a single- lane roundabout.

Click here to read more about the proposed changes.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.