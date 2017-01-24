Greenville Co. Schools hosts job fair Tuesday to find bus drivers, custodians, food service workers

Greenville County Schools is looking to fill several positions during a job fair Tuesday evening.

Officials said the school district is seeking bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and food service workers.

The job fair will be at Wade Hampton High School from 5 to 7 p.m.

The pay range is highest for bus drivers, ranging from $13.91 to $17.43 per hour. Officials said the school district is in “dire need” of bus drivers.

Starting pay for bus aides in $9.92 and $10.24 per hour for food service workers and custodians.

Employees who work more than 30-hours per week will earn health and dental benefits, retirement, sick leave, and free life insurance.

