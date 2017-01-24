Greenlink hosts public input sessions on new trolley routes

Greenlink is seeking input from the public on two new trolley routes that will be offered in spring 2017.

City officials said a public input session will be held Tuesday evening at the Caine Halter YMCA, located at 721 Cleveland Street in Greenville. The meeting will be in the conference room.

Officials said Greenville plans to extend trolley service beyond the Central Business District and will add two additional trolleys and two new routes.

Click here to see maps of the proposed new trolley routes.

“Because a portion of the funding for the new trolleys will come from tourism-related taxes, the new proposed routes must provide access to restaurants, retail, parks and leisure activities,” officials stated in a news release.

Citizens are encouraged to attend the meetings to learn more about the service expansion and offer feedback.

Two additional public input sessions will be held on Feb. 1. The first will be at noon at the Greenlink Offices, located at 100 West McBee Avenue. The second will be at 6:30 p.m. at West Greenville Community Center, located at 8 Rochester Street.

