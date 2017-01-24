Some schools canceled due to power outages in Henderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Some schools canceled due to power outages in Henderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Duke Energy outage map Courtesy: Duke Energy outage map
CHIMNEY ROCK, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Power outages caused Henderson County Schools to cancel classes at two schools Tuesday.

Duke Energy was reporting more than 5,000 power outages in Henderson County Tuesday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m. Duke was reporting a total of 5,530 in Henderson County.

The outages were along Chimney Rock Road, Highway 64, between I-26 and Bat Cave in the Dana, Fruitland, Copper Ford, Ottanola, and Union Hill communities.

School district officials said classes had been canceled at Edneyville and Dana elementary schools due to the outages.

Fruitland Baptist Bible College canceled day classes due to the power outages, according to the school’s website.

Duke Energy said power is expected to be restored sometime after noon.

A cause for the outages has not been released.

copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.