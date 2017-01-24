Log smashes through Upstate driver's windshield after crash

A look inside the vehicle after a log crashed through the windshield (Source: iWitness)

Troopers said a driver was cited after crashing into the back of a log truck, which sent a large log crashing through his windshield, on Pearman Dairy Road in Anderson Tuesday morning.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 8:24 a.m. near the intersection of US 29.

Troopers said the log truck driver, a 41-year-old Liberty man, was headed north on Pearman Dairy Road when he stopped at a traffic light. A 2007 KIA traveling behind the truck reportedly crashed into the back of it.

The driver of the KIA, 23-year-old Justin Douglas from Abbeville County, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, troopers said.

A witness shared photos with FOX Carolina of a log smashed through the driver's windshield. She said she spoke with the driver before EMS arrived, who suffered a laceration to the head.

A spokesman for An-Med Health said Douglas was being treated at the hospital Tuesday morning and was in good condition.

Troopers said Douglas was at fault in the collision.

The driver of the log truck was not injured.

