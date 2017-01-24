No bond for trio charged in Spartanburg Co. armed robberies

Spartanburg County deputies said three men were arrested in connection with two robberies that occurred Monday.

The first robbery occurred at the Shell Food Mart on South Blackstock Road around 5:15 a.m. Deputies said two men wearing bandanas over their faces and gloves entered the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. One was armed with a shot gun and the other armed with a handgun, according to the solicitor.

The second incident occurred at the Family Dollar on Stone Station Road in Roebuck around 1:15 p.m. Again, two suspects entered the store wearing bandanas, the solicitor said. Deputies said an employee spotted the men in masks and told them to take them off.

“One did, but the other one didn’t, and then the employee spotted one of the suspects carrying a long gun, and she ran out of the store, which foiled the robbery attempt,” Lt. Kevin Bobo said.

The employee gave deputies a description of the silver Ford Mustang that the suspects fled in .

Deputies later spotted the vehicle and stopped the car on East Blackstock Road at US 29.

“Upon stopping the vehicle, one of the guns used in the robberies and an amount of cash were in plain view in the vehicle,” Bobo said. “The driver immediately asked for an attorney and was transported to the detention facility, but the two passengers agreed to go to the office and speak with investigators. Once there, one of the suspects confessed to all of their involvement in both robberies. “

The suspects were identified as 21-year-old Christopher Ocampo, 19-year-old Jovan Garcia-Sanchez, and 19-year-old Cesar Daniel Mendez-Martinez.

All three suspects were charged with armed Robbery, attempted armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The trio appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon where a judge denied to set bond for the violent charges, considering the suspects a danger to the public. They will have to appear before a circuit court judge at a later date to determine if bond will be set.

During the hearing, Ocampo repeatedly maintained his innocence, saying he was home with his wife and child when the crimes occurred.

One of the robbery victims, a clerk at Food Mart, spoke at the hearing and said she had to quit her job because she doesn't feel safe and can't sleep after the incident.

The solicitor said a shotgun was pointed at her during the robbery. During the hearing she said the suspects came into the store days before the robbery and were stumbling around drunk.

While she was speaking in court, Mendez-Martinez repeatedly tried to turn around to address her but was stopped by officials.

"It's a matter of time before they kill somebody," the victim said. "I really thought I was going to die alone in that store and not see my daughter, my son and my grandchildren."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.