Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics South Carolina kicks off in Columbia

Officers and representatives from more than 70 law enforcement agencies gathered on the north steps of the South Carolina Statehouse Tuesday for the statewide kick-off for the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics South Carolina.

During the kick-off event, officials announced the total fund raised in 2016 through various torch runs, polar plunges, and other fundraisers in which officers wait tables and collect funds on top of doughnut shops.

Law enforcement officers serve as guardians of the "Flame of Hope" and help support the 24,800 Special Olympics athletes in South Carolina, the according to a news release from the Special Olympics.

