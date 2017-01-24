Houston Texans owner to donate $5 M to help fund new Gamecocks Football Operation Center

University of South Carolina alumnus and owner of the Houston Texans NFL team Bob McNair and his wife, Janice, have committed to donating $5 million to his alma mater for the construction of the Football Operations Center, according to a news release from the university.

The 110,000-square-foot Football Operations Center will house a recruiting center, locker room, weight room, athletic training room, coaches' offices, meeting rooms, dining room, equipment room and player areas. It will be adjacent to the new Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility and outdoor practice fields.

"Janice and I have been privileged to support great initiatives in higher education and athletics," said Bob McNair in a news release from the University. “We are again honored to join with other Gamecock supporters in supporting the new football operations center at the University of South Carolina. We hope all fellow Gamecocks will join us in taking part in this extraordinary project."

With McNair’s contribution, the university will have raised more than $16 million toward the $30 million goal for the Football Operations Center.

McNair earned a psychology degree from USC in 1958. He founded the Houston Texans in 1999. The team has won three divisional championships and will host Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5.

