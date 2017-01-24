Police: Teen girl charged after attacking another student at Uni - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Teen girl charged after attacking another student at Union Co. High School

Posted: Updated:
UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Union police said a 16-year-old girl was arrested after assaulting another student at Union County High School on Jan. 19.

According to police reports, the suspect confronted the victim, also a 16-year-old female, in the school hallway and asked her about a Facebook post. The suspect then pushed the victim down, got on top of the girl and began punching her in the head, reports state.

The teen was charged with assault and battery and released in her parents’ custody. The case will be tried in family court.

