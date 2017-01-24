Police: Woman responding to online employment offer gets scammed out of cash

Spartanburg police are investigating after a woman who believed she had accepted an online employment offer found out she was being scammed.

According to the investigative reports, the woman believed she would be employed as a “mystery shopper” via an online company. The woman was given instructions and received a check in the mail. The woman said she was instructed to complete an assignment, cash the check at her bank, deduct her wages, and then forward the remaining balance to a third party in Charlotte, NC.

The victim soon learned the check was fraudulent and her bank was holding her financially responsible.

Per investigative reports, the funds forwarded by the victim were received by a Boone woman.

Police met with the woman on Monday, collected the e-mails sent between her and the scam artist, copies of the check, and a second check that was sent to the woman for another assignment as evidence.

